Market Drayton-based Palethorpes celebrates retirement of long-standing employee

Alan Burton

Alan Burton departs the group having worked for the business for 51 years, joining straight from school in 1971. During his time at the group, Alan held a variety of roles, moving to the hygiene department in 2001 – a role he held up to his retirement.

After celebrating 50 years with the company last year, Alan was joined by his colleagues and wife Jacky in a retirement presentation to celebrate his achievements. To honour Alan’s career, the company gifted him with a gold watch, commemorative watch and glasses case and the factory’s newest boardroom was named after him in dedication to his years of service.

Alan said: “I would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, cards, and gifts. I’m truly overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness and for making my retirement such a special occasion.”

Samantha Hart, The Compleat Food Group HR director, said: “Although we are disappointed to see Alan leave, we are delighted to have celebrated his retirement in style. Alan has been so dedicated to the business over the years, and half a century of service is a wonderful achievement.

“Alan has worked across multiple departments during his time here and he leaves with so many wonderful memories. We hope he enjoys his gifts, and his name on the plaque will always be a reminder of his loyalty to Palethorpes bakery.”