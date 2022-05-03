Jobs created as menswear retailer Suit Direct opening new Telford store

Suit Direct offers a range of suiting and accessories from leading brands

The 925 sq ft store will open to the public at Telford Centre on Saturday, May 7.

As one of the fastest growing menswear retailers in the UK, Suit Direct offers a range of suiting and accessories from leading brands including Ted Baker, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, House of Cavani, Racing Green, Limehaus and Jeff Banks.

Mark Cotter, CEO of Baird Group, owners of Suit Direct, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Telford – Telford Centre was the perfect location for us to meet our UK store rollout.

"Our vision is to be the go-to destination for contemporary and inspiring menswear brands. With this new store, we as a brand are aiming to help fill the void in affordable and stylish menswear left by the unfortunate closure of other high street and shopping centre stores over the past 18 months and we are extremely excited for the future of the brand.

“At Baird Group we are incredibly proud of our rich history of more than 100 years across manufacturing, wholesale and retail and this new Telford store offers a one-stop-shop for all things men’s fashion – from three-piece suits to casual winter essentials, plus a wide range of accessories. We provide affordable suits for all occasions including weddings, workwear and proms, plus a range of casual polo shirts, jackets and jumpers and accessories.”

Michelle Joyce, Suit Direct Telford store manager, said: “The team in Telford is so excited for the opening of the store and we are looking forward to meeting our new customers. We offer one-to-one suiting appointments for those after a little more assistance and the team are always available to offer style advice and assistance wherever possible.”