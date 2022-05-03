Business leaders back new £20m flood defences for besieged Shropshire town

Flooding in Shrewsbury has caused havoc for homeowners and businesses for three years in a row

The Flooding Minister Rebecca Pow revealed that plans to protect properties at two of Shrewsbury's flooding hot-spots, Coleham and Coton Hill, would cost at least a combined £20m.

The schemes would shield around 150 properties, which have been blighted with major flooding for three years in a row.

Flooding has become an increasingly significant issue for Shrewsbury, as well as other areas of the county, limiting access to the town and hitting businesses income.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber (SBC) has now spoken in support of the plan for fresh flood defences, outlining how they would would have a far greater benefit than protecting 150 properties.

In a letter, Charles Howell of Cooper Green Pooks, executive board director of SBS, said: "While the sums involved – at least £20 million – in the two projects mentioned are relatively large amounts for ‘only’ about 150 properties it must be remembered that they are in key access points to the central area so that the investment in these locations will enhance the whole of the town’s economy by way of a ‘multiplier effect’.

"It may be feasible by working with the Environment Agency, insurance companies and the private sector as well as local and central government to spread the cost of this investment, especially if it is arranged as a series of smaller schemes."

Mr Howell said that they were pleased at the prospect of measures to limit the flooding issues which have held the town's economic development back.

He said: "Working with Daniel Kawczynski MP – and through him, also with other Members of Parliament in the River Severn catchment, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and other organisations we have been pressing for a co-ordinated strategy for management of the river for many years and are pleased to see that this is beginning to produce results.

"For generations Shrewsbury’s economic and cultural/social progress has been held back by the frequent floods but infrastructure investment, in gradual instalments in recent years has helped to alleviate some of the effects, particularly in the Frankwell area. As part of the Big Town Plan and other strategic projects further investment is needed to maintain the town’s position as the centre of a retail/commercial area of around 200,000 people."