Müller's plant in Market Drayton

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 41.5p per litre from June 1 – a 1.5p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “With unprecedented increases in input costs and challenges facing all parts of the supply chain from farm to shelf, we are committed to ensuring security of supply for the millions of consumers who enjoy the dairy products we make, every day.

“As ever, we will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”