Construction materials group Breedon trading in line with expectations

Breedon has quarries and concrete plants across the region

The group, which has quarries in Shropshire and concrete plants in the Black Country and Staffordshire, said it has started the year well with order intake and volumes following usual seasonal patterns through the first three months of 2022.

CEO Rob Wood, said: “We recognise that international events have increased macroeconomic uncertainty. Nonetheless, we are encouraged that our end markets, particularly infrastructure and housing, remain supportive and we have successfully recovered input cost inflation in the first quarter through dynamic pricing.

“Our business offers a natural hedge against inflation and we remain confident in the resilience of our local operational model. Normal seasonal patterns of activity are evident with orders and enquiries increasing throughout the quarter and we continue to trade in line with management expectations.”