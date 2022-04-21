Ladder for Shropshire: Tech start-up looking for new apprentice

Josh Baker, social media marketing manager, Debra Allen, office and client relationship manager, Mark Ainsworth, head of corporate sales, and Chris Read, head of sales

Telford-based Lettings 4U wants to take on a customer service/sales administration apprentice in collaboration with AGL Training.

The position is initially for 12 to 15 months, with the possibility of a full-time role at the end of the programme.

Lettings 4U is a national software development company which is creating the UK’s only lettings specific property portal.

Debra Allen, office and client relationship manager, said: "We are a national software development company but want to give our customers a 'real person' service with a human touch.

"At Lettings 4U we understand the importance of those first steps into employment and we want to give local young people a chance to show their talent and develop their skills.

"We believe this is a perfect way to nurture and encourage apprentices looking to gain a qualification and some valuable work experience.

"We will be looking to recruit approximately eight young achievers over the next year in various roles such as business administration, customer service and sales. We aim to provide the most rounded experience possible so that when the time comes, they have enhanced skills and relevant work experience to take with them to any future role. We obviously hope that they will want to stay and grow with our team.

"We have a very experienced management team who want to impart their skills, experience and knowledge on to the apprentices and show them what a 21st Century company looks like.

"Although we are a new start-up, we are expecting rapid growth and will need candidates that are adaptable to changing workloads and have strong personal resilience."

Ladder for Shropshire is the apprenticeships creation scheme supported by the Shropshire Star.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder, said: “It is really exciting to hear of this newly-launched Telford business who are investing in local young people. With the skills and mentoring from experienced staff these apprenticeships will be a fantastic step on the ladder. I would encourage anyone to interested to contact AGL Training without delay."

The vacancy can be found at agltraining.uk/lettings4u or email kyla@agltraining.uk