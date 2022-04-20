Notification Settings

Pre-flight steak bakes on offer as Greggs opens at Birmingham Airport

By John Corser

Greggs has opened a new shop at Birmingham Airport that has created 25 jobs.

The new Greggs at Birmingham Airport

The new opening comes as demand for travel increases following the lifting of restrictions.

The shop is on the landside in arrivals meaning any visitors can take the chance to buy a pre or post-flight steak bake or sausage roll.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app for the shop which will be open 5am to 10pm each day.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new Birmingham Airport shop has brought 25 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food before taking to the skies.”

Richard Gill, commercial director of Birmingham Airport, added: “It is great news that we are welcoming Greggs as a partner on-site at the airport. I know that this new catering offering will be a huge success with both our customers but also our staff members and visitors.

"Ideally situated just by our arrivals area ensures that our customers, both arriving and departing, will be able to easily grab a tasty treat on their travels.”

Business
News
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

