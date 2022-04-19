MD Janet Redler

The business was set up as a partnership 11 years ago by travel experts Janet Redler and Nick Bardsley, who have over 40 years’ industry experience between them. During this time, the Shrewsbury-based business has built up a reputation for premium tours to the UK and Ireland for groups and individuals from all over the world.

Established as a family business, the limited company will continue this tradition, as Janet’s son Neil and daughter-in-law Dawn join Janet and Nick on the board of the new company.

Managing director Janet said: “We’re delighted to take this important step in becoming a limited company.

“As for all travel businesses, the last two years have been challenging, but as a family-run organisation we were flexible enough to adapt and survive. For example, last year for the first time, we successfully delivered a number of group tours in Wales and Scotland for an online UK travel agent which specialises in single travellers.

“Our business has really taken off again in the last couple of months and we are bringing in two extra staff to help deal with the increase in enquiries. There is huge pent up demand from people desperate to travel to the UK and Ireland once again, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them.

“We have for some time intended to transfer to a limited company, not only because it makes business sense, but because it is a key part of bringing the next generation of Redlers into our family business.