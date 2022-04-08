Notification Settings

Shropshire Chamber’s latest net zero conference hailed a big success

By James Pugh

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce held a conference in Oswestry to help companies start their journey towards net zero.

The net zero summit at Aico in Oswestry
The event was held at Aico, the current Shropshire Company of the Year, and included talks from a wide range of organisations including Simply Sustainable, E4environment, Save Our Shropshire and Aico.

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council were also involved in the morning summit, while other businesses represented included Dyke Yaxley, Balfours, EVC Solutions, Harper Adams, Maxpack, PS Partnerships & Consultancy, Resourcebank, University Centre Shrewsbury and The Marches Academy Trust.

The expert presenters provided advice and guidance on how to begin the journey to net zero, what it actually means, and where to find more information on grants and the range of support currently available.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s event manager, said: “We had a brilliant morning, packed with useful tips and information.

“It was fantastic to see so many Shropshire businesses who are eager to start their net zero journey.”

This was the latest in a series of events arranged by Shropshire Chamber to help local businesses improve their eco-friendly credentials – and discover ways of saving money – following a previous event held at Enginuity in the Ironbridge Gorge.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

