Shropshire Chamber’s latest net zero conference hailed a big success

The net zero summit at Aico in Oswestry

The event was held at Aico, the current Shropshire Company of the Year, and included talks from a wide range of organisations including Simply Sustainable, E4environment, Save Our Shropshire and Aico.

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council were also involved in the morning summit, while other businesses represented included Dyke Yaxley, Balfours, EVC Solutions, Harper Adams, Maxpack, PS Partnerships & Consultancy, Resourcebank, University Centre Shrewsbury and The Marches Academy Trust.

The expert presenters provided advice and guidance on how to begin the journey to net zero, what it actually means, and where to find more information on grants and the range of support currently available.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s event manager, said: “We had a brilliant morning, packed with useful tips and information.

“It was fantastic to see so many Shropshire businesses who are eager to start their net zero journey.”