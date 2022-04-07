Ladder for Shropshire: Construction plant firm taking on new apprentices

Clee Hill Plant apprentice Dylan Hadwen

Clee Hill Plant wants to recruit apprentice plant engineers to work at its depot in south Shropshire.

The Ladder supported the business, which has a nationwide network of depots providing local sales and service support, in recruiting apprentice Dylan Hadwen last year.

Gavin Kirk, HR manager, said: "Clee Hill Plant has a long history of supporting apprentices through their training programmes and enabling them to obtain a nationally recognised qualification in plant maintenance and repair.

"We are extremely proud of our apprenticeship pass rate and retention, with over 40 per cent of our operational employees either undergoing apprenticeship training or having completed their programme and choosing to continue their career with Clee Hill Plant.

"Apprentices who have completed their apprenticeship with Clee Hill Plant have progressed to become highly competent and experienced plant engineers, either workshop based or mobile.

"We offer a three-year advanced apprenticeship in plant maintenance and repair with training taking place ‘on the job’ and through block release at the most suitable locally accredited training college.

“In August 2021 we recruited an apprentice plant engineer, who has made outstanding progress since starting with us, having benefitted from a dedicated mentor who continues to work with him to further develop his knowledge and skills.

"The company has vacancies available for apprentice plant engineers who have a keen interest in mechanical engineering and eager to learn new skills and become our ‘stars of the future’."

Anyone wishing to apply can email their CV to hr@cleehill.co.uk.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder, said: “This is a great local business who can see the value in apprenticeships and want to train the next generation. I would encourage anyone interested to apply without delay."