Telford & Wrekin Council's business support helps Aviramp take off

Aviramp CEO Graham Corfield

Orders at Telford firm Aviramp are starting to soar as travel restrictions ease and more and more aircraft take to the skies.

Aviramp, based on Stafford Park, is a market leader in loading and offloading aircraft and produces a series of ramp models for the aviation industry, giving passengers a ‘step-free’ experience.

The products support ground operations at major airports around the world and deliver benefits for airports, airlines, ground handlers and passengers.

As part of its commitment to boosting local businesses, the council’s Enterprise Telford business support team is working closely with Aviramp to strengthen the firm’s position.

The council is offering assistance with skills, training and recruitment and is aiming to secure grant funding to provide new IT infrastructure and support a factory overhaul which would benefit the company’s day-to-day operations.

Aviramp customers are globally based and products are fully operational across the aviation sector in multi markets including the UK, Europe, USA, the Caribbean, Japan, Australia, Scandinavia and the Middle East.

Aviramp CEO Graham Corfield is looking forward to the future as the airline industry begins to take an upward curve again.

Graham said: “The last few years have been difficult as the aviation industry has been on its knees during the pandemic but now things are looking up again.

“As a business we’re starting to see a lot more enquiries and orders coming our way, particularly from the USA but also from other countries across the globe.

“We’ve had to adopt new methods of working, as every business has, but we’ve continued to develop our products and want to continue growing.

“We’re planning to give our factory a complete overhaul but one of the key areas we need to improve is our IT infrastructure and processes to cope with the worldwide orders we’re receiving.

“Telford & Wrekin Council is already supporting us with skills and recruitment and we are grateful for this support.

“The council is also working with us to try and secure additional grant funding which would be a huge boost for us and make us better placed as a global business going forward.

“Having better infrastructure at our Telford base will make sure we’re better placed to support the aviation industry globally and our ambition to grow and develop new products.”

Some of the many benefits which Aviramp’s products bring include a faster and more efficient plane boarding service, enabling children or parents carrying small children to access aircraft without the fear of falling down steep stairs.

They also help airports to save costs by offering passengers the benefits of bridge boarding without huge terminal infrastructure costs.

The council’s business support team offer free, fast, responsive and bespoke solutions to help businesses grow, diversify and achieve their goals.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “Aviramp is a key player in the aviation industry and we are proud that this global business is based in Telford.

“As part of our commitment to boosting businesses, we will continue to support Aviramp and other companies across the borough to help them achieve their ambitions.