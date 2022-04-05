Shropshire food manufacturer wins national award

Kudos team

Kudos Blends, supplier of key ingredients to the baking industry, has received the Ingredients Manufacturing Company of the Year award at the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards 2022 in London.

This awards programme celebrates the UK food and drink manufacturing market’s innovative approach to food development, high-tech manufacturing, and high-quality raw materials, providing a platform to celebrate and recognise this hard work and the boundaries pushed forwards in the past 12 months.

Dinnie Jordan, MD and founder of Cleobury Mortimer-based Kudos Blends, said: “As a global supplier of leavening agents to the bakery industry, we’re delighted to win this award in recognition of the quality and excellence of our range of products, especially as our goal is to help our customers deliver healthier and perfectly baked goods.

"With our team of in-house chemists and bakery experts, and our patented leavening technology, we have worked closely with our customers to develop innovative solutions to some of their most pressing challenges, ranging from increasing shelf life, to reducing waste, to removing sodium, phosphate, and aluminium.

"This award is a great acknowledgement for all that ground-breaking work we’ve been undertaking over the past 12 months and is confirmation that we’re truly living our mission to revolutionise the baking industry by challenging the status quo. I couldn’t be prouder.”