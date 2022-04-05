Shropshire firm to manufacture new recycling wheelie bins

Councillor Ian Nellins with a sample of one of the new bins

Craemer won the contract to produce the bins following a competitive tendering exercise that attracted interest from businesses across the UK.

The new wheelie bins – for recycling cans, plastic and glass at the kerbside – are available on request, and since January this year more than 75,000 households have placed an order.

All bins ordered by April will be manufactured by Craemer before being delivered from May, starting in the south of the county.

Bins ordered after this date will be produced and delivered later in the year.

Ian Nellins, cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “I’m delighted that Craemer have won the contract, despite some strong competition.

"The fact that a Shropshire-based firm will be manufacturing the bins means we will be supporting the county’s economy, and brings environmental benefits as the bins won’t have far to travel to reach their final destination.

“Now that we have appointed a manufacturer, the bins requested so far can go into production, and will soon be with the people that have ordered one – news that I’m sure will be welcomed.”