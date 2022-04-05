Latest hygiene ratings for Shropshire and Mid Wales food businesses with two given one star

Data collected over the past month sees 297 of Shropshire's 406 pubs, clubs and bars awarded a five-out-of-five rating.
In Powys, the same category has seen 164 out of 278 handed a high five, without a zero-rating in sight.
After 197 Shropshire takeaways were assessed, 128 have bagged the maximum rating.
Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Five-star rating
Number 5 Cafe Bar & Bistro, Shifnal
David Austin Roses Tea Room, Albrighton
M&S Simply Foods / Wild Bean Cafe, Newport
The Willows Cafe, Bridgnorth
Ridleys On The River, Bridgnorth
Bella Napoli, Shrewsbury
Jones's Coffee House, Market Drayton
Twisted Taste, Oswestry
Jaspers, Shifnal
Kebab Ye, Shifnal
Nans, Shifnal
Raza's Pizza And Curry House, Craven Arms
ChocTilly, Shropshire
Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Whitchurch
Taj Mahal, Wellington
Deli Tinto, Powys
Travellers Rest, Llanidloes
The Orangery, Newtown
9 Thai, Newtown
Gobowen's Chippy, Oswestry
Subway, Shrewsbury
Shifnal Fryer, Shifnal
Burger King, Shifnal
Starbucks, Shifnal
The Shire Fryer, Shrewsbury
Tiffins, Telford
Spice Masala Indian, Donnington
Micks Spice, Powys
The Hippodrome, Market Drayton
The Last Inn, Oswestry
Old Castle Inn, Bridgnorth
Ye Olde Robin Hood, Ironbridge
Skinners Arms, Powys
The Triangle Inn, Powys
The Artisans Table, Crickhowell
Four-star rating
Antalya Restaurant and Kebab House, Wellington
Archie Lilys Cafe, Montgomery
La Terrazza, Newtown
Major Pizza, Whitchurch
Ugly Duckling, Telford
Old Hand & Diamond, Shrewsbury
Three-star rating
The Shrewsbury Club, Shrewsbury
Mimi's Plaice, Cleobury Mortimer
Wondercook, Wellington
Shanghai Star, Donnington
Hundred House, Purslow
The Danery, Quatford
Railway Inn, Welshpool
Two-star rating
Eastern Balti, Telford
Mommas Pizzas, Telford
Seven Stars Cuisine, Wellington
One-star rating
The Burger Manufacturing Company, Builth Wells
Rominos Express, Shrewsbury