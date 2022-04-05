Latest hygiene ratings for Shropshire and Mid Wales food businesses with two given one star

Data collected over the past month sees 297 of Shropshire's 406 pubs, clubs and bars awarded a five-out-of-five rating.

In Powys, the same category has seen 164 out of 278 handed a high five, without a zero-rating in sight.

After 197 Shropshire takeaways were assessed, 128 have bagged the maximum rating.

Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Five-star rating

Number 5 Cafe Bar & Bistro, Shifnal

David Austin Roses Tea Room, Albrighton

M&S Simply Foods / Wild Bean Cafe, Newport

The Willows Cafe, Bridgnorth

Ridleys On The River, Bridgnorth

Bella Napoli, Shrewsbury

Jones's Coffee House, Market Drayton

Twisted Taste, Oswestry

Jaspers, Shifnal

Kebab Ye, Shifnal

Nans, Shifnal

Raza's Pizza And Curry House, Craven Arms

ChocTilly, Shropshire

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Whitchurch

Taj Mahal, Wellington

Deli Tinto, Powys

Travellers Rest, Llanidloes

The Orangery, Newtown

9 Thai, Newtown

Gobowen's Chippy, Oswestry

Subway, Shrewsbury

Shifnal Fryer, Shifnal

Burger King, Shifnal

Starbucks, Shifnal

The Shire Fryer, Shrewsbury

Tiffins, Telford

Spice Masala Indian, Donnington

Micks Spice, Powys

The Hippodrome, Market Drayton

The Last Inn, Oswestry

Old Castle Inn, Bridgnorth

Ye Olde Robin Hood, Ironbridge

Skinners Arms, Powys

The Triangle Inn, Powys

The Artisans Table, Crickhowell

Four-star rating

Antalya Restaurant and Kebab House, Wellington

Archie Lilys Cafe, Montgomery

La Terrazza, Newtown

Major Pizza, Whitchurch

Ugly Duckling, Telford

Old Hand & Diamond, Shrewsbury

Three-star rating

The Shrewsbury Club, Shrewsbury

Mimi's Plaice, Cleobury Mortimer

Wondercook, Wellington

Shanghai Star, Donnington

Hundred House, Purslow

The Danery, Quatford

Railway Inn, Welshpool

Two-star rating

Eastern Balti, Telford

Mommas Pizzas, Telford

Seven Stars Cuisine, Wellington

One-star rating

The Burger Manufacturing Company, Builth Wells