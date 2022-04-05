Gin distillery selected for national award

Emma and Gareth Glynn

The family-run business originally applied for the central England category but the judges were so impressed by the distillery’s passion, ethical and sustainable practices, glowing reviews and how the gin school exceeds visitor’s expectations, that their application was put forward for the national award. Husband-and-wife team, Emma and Gareth Glynn, will collect the award at an event in May.

The local distillery has also announced they will be sponsoring the chef talks and demonstrations stage at the Shrewsbury Food Festival for the second year running. The popular tent hosts a stellar line-up of chef talent, where the audience can see first-hand how showstopping dishes are created.

The distillery will be running a gin and cocktail bar at the festival, alongside hundreds of independent stallholders and street food vendors. The Shrewsbury Food Festival will take place on June 25 and 26 at the Quarry in the centre of town.

Emma said: “After just four years it is incredible to say we are multi-award winning on a national scale. I believe our glowing five-star reviews for the gin school clinched the award for us. We are very proud of the products and experiences we have created here in Shropshire.