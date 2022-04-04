New jobs already being created as company takes over Llanfyllin factory

Plant manger Neil Davies and Mayor, Councillor Peter Lewis

Coventry-based Marrill Group Ltd took over the factory after the Welsh Government stepped in to buy the site earlier this month.

Its future has been in jeopardy since the former Shropshire-based automobile parts campany Stadco announced in October it was leaving the town. Without the takeover more than 100 jobs would have been lost.

Councillor Peter Lewis heard from plant manager, Neil Davies, that the company was already taking on more staff.

He said: "The factory is the largest employer in Llanfyllin, and Marrill is already recruiting more staff, due to the extra work it has taken on.

"Marrill is committed to the future of the Llanfyllin site with all new investment in the installation of the largest press in the UK coming from Spain."

The company specialises in high volume metal pressings and assemblies, servicing the automotive, off-highway, aerospace and construction industries.

Councillor Lewis said he had been assured that the new press worked on a slow squeeze mechanism rather than the thump of existing presses.

"Residents have spoken to me about the noise from the site and Neil Davies put everyone’s concerns at ease when he explained the process of the slow squeeze mechanism," he said.

The press delivery is expected early May 2022, and will be delivered ‘bit’ by ‘bit’ and all stored on Marrill premises and due to be completed mid-June.