New toy shop given a warm welcome in Church Stretton

Rachael and William Sankey at the shop with their boys George, aged nine, Daniel, 16, and David, 18

Harold’s Toy Store in Shrewsbury Road, is named after well known local bricklayer and father to William Sankey who started the business with his wife Rachael and his mother Louisa.

"We have had some lovely comments from local boys who have been in and who are really positive about it," said Rachael. "They have been saying that we are supplying things that they haven't seen in Church Stretton.

The new toy shop

"We have had a steady stream of people come in and it has been really good and it is a positive start."

It is a completely new venture for the family none of whom have worked in retail before but everyone has contributed to it.

The family is promising a new retail experience to complement the already thriving community of shops.

Mrs Sankey added: “We will be stocking good quality, fun products for all ages. We hope the things we sell will offer sustainable options – either by design or because they are made to last and be collected.

“We also want to offer products that bring joy and are fun to buy in person. We will be offering a good selection of Lego and Schleich as well as some very fluffy alpacas. We’re also bringing in things for older interest, like Tamiya radio controlled cars, Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons as well as Warhammer by Games Workshop.”

“There will be loads more besides and we’re going to keep looking for more interesting things that aren’t readily available locally or even on the internet.

“We’re really excited to open.