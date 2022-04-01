Marches Energy Agency urge people who can afford to, to donate their £150 council tax rebate to the most vulnerable in Shropshire

Energy Bills are rising by as much as 54 per cent from today

The Marches Energy Agency which is based in Shrewsbury, has set up the GiveBack150 fundraiser to support the most vulnerable people in communities across the county.

It comes as energy bills are rising as much as 54 per cent for many households across Shropshire from today, with approximately 2 million people in the UK being plunged into fuel poverty – as acknowledged by National Energy Action.

A spokesperson for MEA said: "At MEA we are extremely worried about how local families will cope with such high bills.

"We expect that our advice lines will become busier as more and more people seek advice about energy debt.

"Nearly 15 per cent of Shropshire residents live in fuel poor homes and we expect this number to rise."

Now, the organisation has asked people who can afford to, to donate their £150 council tax rebate to the MEA, who will ensure that it is sent directly to a family in need.

"To hear the story of a single mum in Shropshire who was sheltering in her car with her two young children because she couldn’t afford the energy bills to keep her house warm was particularly distressing," the spokesperson said.

"We are concerned this could become an everyday reality for many more.

"MEA welcomes the Chancellor’s announcement in providing the public with support.

"However, we continue to be seriously concerned about the price rises and the impact these will have on struggling householders over the next two to three years."

Marches Energy Agency run the project Keep Shropshire Warm alongside Shropshire Council, which is an advice line that offers free and impartial energy advice to people in the county.

They also give advice on rising energy bills, help with fuel debt, issues with fuel suppliers, advice on eligibility for grants and more.

To donate to the MEA fundraiser visit justgiving.com/campaign/giveback150?success=true.