Shrewsbury Town sees losses increase by £800k as turnover falls by £1.9m

The 2020-21 season was played for a large part under Covid restrictions which meant no fans at many games, and restricted capacity at others

The club made a loss of £1.5 million for the year to June 30 2021, up from £700,00 the year before.

The League One club said the increase in loss was due to a fall in turnover of £1.9 million.

This was down to a significant reduction in ticketing income by £1.3 million, which would be mainly due to the impact of the Government’s Covid restrictions which limited the number of supporters able to attend games.

Food and drink sales were "virtually obliterated" in the period, the club added in its newly-published accounts.

The club reported a reduction in costs of £600,000 and an increase in other operating income of £500,000. It also received income of £400,000 from the Premier League during the year.

The club continues to have no debt and held £2.3 million cash in the bank as of June 30 2021, compared with £3.3 million a year before.