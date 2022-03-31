Ladder for Shropshire: Dairy business recruiting new apprentice

The Dale family: Tristan, Ben, Jaci and Imogen

Proper Good Dairy, which sells pasteurised, whole, organic milk through self-service vending machines and in local shops, wants to grow its team with support from the Ladder for Shropshire.

The Dale family have been farming on the outskirts of Church Stretton for over 25 years on 500 acres of pastured land.

Director Jaci Dale said: "We have always employed young staff on the farm, often straight from school or college. Proper Good Dairy has one employee already but we see an apprenticeship as a chance to employ someone local and train them in all aspects of the business so that they can grow as the business does.

"The main role will be in the processing of the milk, using the automated pasteurisation equipment and filling vending machine cans and bottles for sale. The scope of the role will include maintenance and cleaning of the equipment and keeping records."

Tristan Dale of Proper Good Dairy

The family started selling some of its milk direct to customers about two-and-a-half years ago.

"Covid brought challenges and was a catalyst in pivoting the business to increase our sales in pre-filled bottles, along side the vending machines," Jaci added.

"As well as the vending machine here at the farm, we have stockists including cafes and caterers throughout Shropshire and also into north Herefordshire and Worcestershire. The map of stockists can be found on our website at www.propergooddairy.co.uk."

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Many businesses have diversified during Covid and have found creative ways to continue to grow their business. Proper Good Dairy are producing organic milk that tastes fantastic.

"This is such a great opportunity for a local young person to join this family-run business and become a key part of their team. I would encourage anyone who is interested to apply without delay."

Anyone interested in the role can visit https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-720687