Welshpool care home introduces starting bonus as it launches recruitment drive

The Rhallt Care Home in Welshpool

Part of the Lovett Care Group, The Rhallt Care Home in Welshpool offers residential, dementia, nursing, palliative and respite care.

With a number of vacancies available, Lovett Care is offering a "Golden Hello" of £1,000 to care assistants and senior care assistants who join its team – but for a limited time only.

Roles are available for both dedicated and experienced care workers, and candidates who are looking to start a career in care.

The £1,000 bonus will be paid directly to new starters’ bank accounts, £250 of the bonus will be paid at the end of their first month, while the remaining £750 will be paid once they complete their probationary period.

Liam Bedson, finance director at Lovett Care, said: “We are extremely excited about the Golden Hello initiative, we have a fantastic team here at Lovett Care, and are grateful to be in the position to expand our team.

"We hope that through this recruitment drive we will add some fantastic new members to the Lovett Care team, and provide an opportunity for some talented candidates to kick start, or progress, their careers in care too.”