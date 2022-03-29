Renewable energy firm invests £700,000 in Telford industrial estate

Morris Property construction manager Steve Flavell (centre) with site manager Mike Williams (left) and Colin Silk from Silk Sharples Jennings (right)

Swancote Energy has spent the money on two new steel framed buildings industrial units at Hortonwood 7.

Some 635 sq-m of warehouse storage and office space has been completed at the site by Shropshire building contractor, Morris Property.

The units are clad and roofed using composite cladding panels and include both pedestrian and roller shutter doors for easy access together with glazed areas to enhance the working environment.

Externally there is a car park and delivery yard, landscaping and new drainage.

Swancote Energy, which produces renewable energy from a combination of commercial food waste and purpose grown energy crops, commissioned Morris Property to build the unit due to an increase in demand for its services.

The Morris Property team say they are working on a growing number of commercial, residential and education sites in Telford, employing a range of sub-contractors and trades from the local area.

Steve Flavell, construction manager, said: “We feel privileged to be working in Telford and securing ongoing contracts with both the public and private sector.

"We wish Swancote Energy all the best in their new premises.”