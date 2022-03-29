Notification Settings

Jet2.com to start flights from Birmingham to Athens in a matter of weeks

By John Corser

A new route from Birmingham Airport to Athens is to start flying on April 14.

Jet2.com is to start flying to Athens from Birmingham Airport

Airline Jet2.com is to operate a service twice a week to the Greek capital.

The airline and Jet2holidays are offering flights and city breaks to Athens for the first time this summer.

In total, Jet2holidays will operate to almost 175 resorts across 20 Greek destinations this summer, with 270 weekly services operating during peak periods

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “With international travel returning to normality, we are looking forward to our biggest and busiest ever summer in Greece, including the launch of flights and city breaks to Athens."

Yiannis Paraschis, chief executive of Athens International Airport, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Jet2.com to our airport and into the Athens market. The UK being one of our most important markets, Jet2.com’s new services to Manchester and Birmingham will meet the increased demand and offer more value-for-money options to the travelling public."

