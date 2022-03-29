Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Care staff provider formally opens new Telford office

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

A company that places carers into healthcare career opportunities has officially opened its new office in the county.

Care co-ordinator Dale Poulton, branch manager Claire Hickman and care co-ordinator Ross Beaman
Care co-ordinator Dale Poulton, branch manager Claire Hickman and care co-ordinator Ross Beaman

Fairway Homecare celebrated the opening of its office in Grosvenor House in Telford last Wednesday.

The company hopes to create more than 150 new care jobs over the next 12 months, leading to more than 3,500 hours of care provided to the area.

The firm said this will make a huge difference to the chronic staffing issues and skills shortages the industry is currently facing.

Fairway Homecare and its training provider partner, Embark Learning Care Academy, already have a site in Sutton Coldfield.

The new office will replicate that of its sister, with staff there on the Embark Learning Care Academy side to train new carers for their qualifications. While usually this would cost applicants £2,000 per person, it’s completely free for the recruits and allows them to get all of their qualifications and into a job in just four weeks.

After the training, the staff on the Fairway Homecare side of the business will place these newly qualified carers into work, whether that’s domiciliary care or working in one of the many care homes in the West Midlands.

Operations Director, Alex O’Neill, said: “We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year and it’s incredible how much we’ve grown as a business. The office in Sutton Coldfield is stable and running well, which meant that we could shift our focus slightly to introducing a new office to the area, employing local people and providing exciting new career opportunities to anyone that’s looking for a rewarding professional change.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, but through it all, communities have come together to support each other, and carers have been a strong staple of how we cope in a national crisis and how we look after the vulnerable. I’m extremely proud of the entire team and I’m excited to get started in this new office.”

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News