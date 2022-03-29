Care staff provider formally opens new Telford office

Care co-ordinator Dale Poulton, branch manager Claire Hickman and care co-ordinator Ross Beaman

Fairway Homecare celebrated the opening of its office in Grosvenor House in Telford last Wednesday.

The company hopes to create more than 150 new care jobs over the next 12 months, leading to more than 3,500 hours of care provided to the area.

The firm said this will make a huge difference to the chronic staffing issues and skills shortages the industry is currently facing.

Fairway Homecare and its training provider partner, Embark Learning Care Academy, already have a site in Sutton Coldfield.

The new office will replicate that of its sister, with staff there on the Embark Learning Care Academy side to train new carers for their qualifications. While usually this would cost applicants £2,000 per person, it’s completely free for the recruits and allows them to get all of their qualifications and into a job in just four weeks.

After the training, the staff on the Fairway Homecare side of the business will place these newly qualified carers into work, whether that’s domiciliary care or working in one of the many care homes in the West Midlands.

Operations Director, Alex O’Neill, said: “We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year and it’s incredible how much we’ve grown as a business. The office in Sutton Coldfield is stable and running well, which meant that we could shift our focus slightly to introducing a new office to the area, employing local people and providing exciting new career opportunities to anyone that’s looking for a rewarding professional change.