Up to 125 homes planned for arable farmland site

The site would be on both sides of Terrills Lane. Picture: Google

Mold-based Tesni Properties has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to build on two parcels of land on either side of Terrills Lane.

They say it will be a "sensitive extension to Tenbury Wells."

They are planning a new access road through the Tenbury Business Park, off Bromyard Road, and a new crossroads at Terrills Lane.

More than half of the 8.61 hectare site has been assigned as "open space" with new trees to be planted. And up to 50 of the homes would be classified as "affordable".

If district planners agree there would be a mixture of housing types, which would be decided depending on what the local experts say is needed locally.

The developer's agents are saying, in documents setting out their case, that the plan should be supported because there is a presumption "in favour of sustainable development."

They also say it would "support a strong, vibrant, and healthy community with a range of housing types and tenures in a high-quality sustainable environment with access to key services; assumes that the most significant landscape features will be retained wherever possible."

"It is currently anticipated that the predominant mix for both affordable and market units would be in favour of two and three-bed dwellings with some four-bed dwellings.

They add that the proposed dwelling mix is indicative only at this stage, and the precise mix of dwelling types and tenures will be agreed with the council in order to respond to specific local needs.

The 4.81 hectares of open space "will include both play and areas for sitting and socialising which are well overlooked by building fronts, as well as areas for wildlife and biodiversity enhancements.

"A community orchard is proposed to the western end of Parcel B, to create visual interest and provide a mix of potential habitats for wildlife," the statement adds.