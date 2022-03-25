New toy shop is a family affair that's set to last in Church Stretton

Shrewsbury Road, Church Stretton. Pic: Google

Harold’s Toy Store, in Shrewsbury Street, is named after William Sankey’s late father, Harold, and is a family-run business with William's sons, his wife Rachael and his mother, Louisa taking key roles.

The family is promising what they call a new retail experience to compliment the already thriving community of shops. They will be opening officially on Saturday, April 2.

Shop owner, Rachael Sankey said: “We will be stocking good quality, fun products for all ages.

“We hope the things we sell will offer sustainable options - either by design or because they are made to last and be collected.

“We also want to offer products that bring joy and are fun to buy in person.”

She added: “We will be offering a good selection of Lego and Schleich as well as some very fluffy alpacas.

“We’re also bringing in things for older interest, like Tamiya radio controlled cars, Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons as well as Warhammer by Games Workshop.

“There will be loads more besides and we’re going to keep looking for more interesting things that aren’t readily available locally or even on the internet.

“We’re really excited to open the shop, local people have been very supportive and enthusiastic” she continued.