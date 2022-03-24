Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship fairs to connect people with employment

Young people will have access to DWP, advisors, motivational guest speakers and apprenticeship providers at the fairs

The events will be staged at Telford Youth Hub in Southwater One and will help to match young people with apprenticeship opportunities.

On a weekly basis there are more than 200 apprenticeship opportunities available across Shropshire, leading to careers in a huge range of sectors including engineering, construction, administration, digital, hospitality, health and social care, and many more.

A recent survey by the Shropshire Star found that more than 60 per cent of young people did not understand apprenticeships and did not know how to find and apply for an apprenticeship. These events are aimed at addressing this problem.

Young people attending will have access to DWP, advisors, motivational guest speakers and apprenticeship providers who can help with general information.

Job Box will provide support with applications, CVs and interview skills, and employers who have apprenticeship vacancies will be available to chat about the opportunities.

These events are following on from a successful series of events which matched young people with Kickstart opportunities.

Maire Donnelly, from Telford Youth Hub, said: “These sessions will be invaluable for young people who want to get back on the employment ladder and make a fresh start on building a good career."

Amanda Carpenter, from the Ladder for Shropshire - the apprenticeships programme supported by the Shropshire Star - added: “We are delighted to be involved with this initiative. The Ladder is actively supporting employers to offer apprenticeships and to now have the opportunity to bring them together with young people in this way is very exciting.”

The first event will be at Southwater One on Friday, March 25, at 1.15pm and then alternate Fridays commencing at 10.15am.