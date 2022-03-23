Pendragon returns to pre-tax profit

Stratstone's Porsche Centre in Wolverhampton

The group, which includes Evans Halshaw sites in Stourbridge, Walsall and Wolverhampton; a Stratstone site in Wolverhampton and a CarStore in Shrewsbury, made £61.5 million after a loss of £24.7m in 2020.

Chief executive Bill Berman said: "We have delivered a really strong set of results, with positive contributions from all parts of our business. Late in 2020, we set out our new strategy to transform our operations and adapt to the fast-changing retail environment. Our focus since then has been on creating value through the delivery of this strategy and we are seeing the operational and financial benefits of this hard work in our results today.

"Our sector has experienced a unique set of trading conditions during the period and I am delighted with how we have performed in this environment. We have made the most of the favourable market dynamics to deliver record underlying profits and we have also reported a return to profit for CarStore, our relaunched, used car brand.

"We expect existing supply chain constraints to continue in the current year, and we are mindful of the potential for further disruption to new vehicle supply chains as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. Despite this, we have the right strategy in place and we expect to make positive progress towards our long-term goals this year."

Group revenue rose by 18 per cent to £3.44 billion as it made strong progress with its strategy to transform automotive retail through digital innovation and operational excellence.

Pendragon said performance over the first two months of 2022 had been good, with underlying profit in January and February ahead of 2021. Supply constraints in both new and used cars have continued to support higher gross margins.