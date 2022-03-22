Shropshire-based Darwin Group ranked one of Europe's fastest-growing firms

University Hospital Wales

The firm has been placed within the FT1000: Europe’s fastest-growing companies for 2022.

The ranking, compiled with Statista, a research company, and The Financial Times, lists the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2017 and 2020.

Over the past 18 months, Darwin has successfully delivered over 700 acute and critical care beds for the NHS and over 2,000 school places as a turnkey main contractor. This included the record-breaking design and construction of a 10,000sq m, three-storey building for University Hospital Wales, completed in just five months from initial client instruction.

Charles Pierce, chief operation officer of Darwin Group, said: “Being ranked as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies is something that we are incredibly proud of.