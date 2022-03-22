Let’s Go Ludlow launched to support businesses across the town

Lucy Cook and Claire Hunte from Lets Go Ludlow

The revamped website will continue what it does best, championing the array of local businesses in Ludlow and south Shropshire. Now there’s the added bonus of an enhanced business directory and discount services on offer through the new Let’s Go Local portal.

Let’s Go Ludlow – https://www.letsgoludlow.com – was founded by Claire Hunte and Lucy Cook, who shared an enthusiasm to build a site that highlighted the town as a “fantastic place to live, work and visit”.

“We have learned and grown in the four years since we began this venture,” said Claire, who leads on editorial content for the website.

”It’s been a rollercoaster ride with highs and lows. However, during the pandemic we recognised there was a need for a resource like our own, which was independent and championed local businesses.

“We live in a rural area, and when people couldn’t leave their homes, they needed up-to-date information about opening times and delivery services and it was easy to find it in one place on our A-Z Delivery listing. I think everyone coalesced around the idea of shopping locally here and it was beautiful!”

The duo secured a £15,000 grant in August 2021 from Shropshire Council’s Invest In Shropshire to rebrand, develop and expand the website and to boost their support to local businesses and residents.

Lucy, who manages the operational end and leads on social media said: “We all know Ludlow is a great place to live, work and visit.

“Our new product offers a fantastic opportunity to cement our support of local businesses and make it easier for people to shop locally.

“Our number one aim is to encourage people to shop in the town and support the businesses surrounding our amazing town.

“The pandemic sparked new shopping habits for many and it kept the economy of Ludlow turning. Local shops stepped up, moving their businesses online overnight, adding delivery services and working together to offer exactly what their customers wanted and needed,” Claire added,

“It is all too easy to return to old shopping habits once things feel a little bit more normal, but we are asking people to remember who helped them and to continue offering that support by buying their weekly food shop through the independent businesses and our local market and to buy birthday and Christmas presents and vouchers from Ludlow-based businesses and to keep promoting the town to friends and family.”

Lucy said: “It’s not only about shopping but also using all of our other local businesses, salons, galleries, wedding venues and accommodation providers and supporting the brilliant events held annually in the town – all of these things make Ludlow really special and that needs celebrating by all.”

For Claire and Lucy when the website began four years ago, it was very much a passion project – a shared hobby that was an outlet for their respective skills in editing and social media. During that time, they saw the potential of the brand but weren’t sure how to take it to the next level.

However, The Marches LEP business incubator programme was vital to helping build a business model and the successful grant application through Invest In Shropshire meant the business could move to the next step. It was the support they say they have been looking for and are ecstatic to have received it.

“Without the grant and support we wouldn’t have been able to afford to develop it into the business it deserves to be, so it is brilliant to be able to accomplish what we set out to do. It is a really exciting injection of funding into the project to help promote Ludlow to all,” said Lucy.

Claire and Lucy are looking forward to working with other business support groups such as business chambers and networking groups in the town.

The website will be launching a subscription service costing just £1.99 a month which will allow businesses to promote their discounts and offers through Let’s Go Local.

The pair plan to continue using social media platforms to promote the town and businesses and hope to introduce a visitor offering in the future so people visiting the town for a day or a week could easily access special offers with a Let’s Go Local pass.