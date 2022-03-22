Co-working comes to Shrewsbury town centre

Share Space in Shrewsbury

Share Space in Mardol is a shared office space for entrepreneurs, satellite workers and start-ups, offering an alternative to home working which has been a must for many owing to the recent lockdowns.

Co-working is also becoming increasingly popular with employers to offer as a benefit to their staff in preference to the daily commute.

Interior shot of Share Space in Shrewsbury

Director Kevin Nester said: "Co-working is all about a hybrid, decentralised way of working – going to and from a distant workplace each day can take hours of valuable work or family time and is bad for the environment.

"And working from home or a coffee shop with slow broadband isn’t as effective or as good for work-life balance as one might initially have thought. Contact with others in a shared working environment increases productivity and wellbeing."