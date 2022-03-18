Plan to restore former bank building to glory in Telford

The former Barclays Bank before the new occupiers moved in. Picture: Google

Chartered surveyors firm Wiggins Lockett Thompson (WLT) has received a council's £10,000 business start-up grant and is setting up home in High Street.

The business already has bases in Solihull and Ironbridge but the Ironbridge premises has limited expansion space leaving little scope for further growth.

Telford & Wrekin Council says WLT’s new premises at 73, High Street is the former Barclays Bank and is a listed building which the company owners plan to restore to its former glory.

This move gives the business a new high street presence and the potential for growth.

WLT, which has wide expertise in the surveying and commercial property sector, is looking to eventually relocate staff from Solihull to Madeley and take on more staff as the business continues to develop.

The move adds to the existing business, commercial and financial expertise in Madeley - with a planning consultancy, accountants and law firm all nearby.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “We are pleased that WLT has made the move to Madeley and we have been able to support the business with a start-up Pride in Our High Street grant.

“WLT has identified the premises at Madeley as the perfect opportunity to expand the business which is going from strength-to-strength and has an excellent reputation in the Midlands region.

“The surveyors will complement the accounting practice, planning consultancy and law firm which already have a base in Madeley and brings more financial and property expertise to the area.”

Since the Pride in Our High Street programme was launched in 2019, Telford & Wrekin Council has issued 66 Revive and Thrive grants for start-up businesses (both pop up and physical shops) and only three have closed their doors during this time, demonstrating the effectiveness of the scheme.

Lee added: “The last couple of years hasn’t been easy for many local businesses but we are determined to back them and encourage local people to shop local and use local services.

“These grants are tailored for individual business needs but they all have one common goal – to help the high street prosper.”