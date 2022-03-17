Shropshire business leader offers advice to firms as P&O suspends sailings

Anton Gunter, managing director of Telford-based Global Freight Services

Anton Gunter, managing director of Telford-based Global Freight Services, said: “The decision by P&O Ferries to cancel all its services will cause major delays for businesses and the impact will be felt very swiftly.

"As one of the largest carriers of freight and passengers between the UK and Europe, it’s another major blow for businesses who were just getting back on track after the knock-on-effects from Covid and Brexit.

“Our advice to all businesses affected by the service cancellations would be to communicate with their customers as soon as possible to explain the situation and do their best to manage expectations around the delays.

“Of course, this is also a worrying time for all staff employed by the ferry operator and we hope that any further announcements made by the company have their best interests at heart.”

P&O Ferries has suspended sailings amid speculation it is preparing to sack hundreds of workers.

The ferry operator said in an internal statement it will make "a major announcement" which will "secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries".

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said there is "growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour".