Boxing legend Frank Bruno named as guest speaker at Shropshire business awards

The British boxing legend will top the bill at the glittering Oscars-style awards night, at Telford International Centre on June 10.

He joins a long and illustrious list of guest speakers at the awards ceremony. Previous sports stars have included Olympians Roger Black and Derek Redmond, and multiple gold medal winning Paralympic star Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “The awards are the showpiece event of the county’s business calendar, and we’re delighted to have secured a real national hero as our guest speaker this year.

“I’m sure he will deliver a knockout presentation to guests, with stories of his legendary battles with Mike Tyson, the night he realised his dream of becoming world champion, and his out-of-the-ring fight with mental health issues too.”

Frank, who received an MBE in the 1990 New Year’s Honours List, won 40 of his 44 fights – 38 by knockout – and only ever lost one non-world title bout.

Since retiring from boxing, he has become an all-round media personality, presenting TV shows and appearing in pantomime.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards are the showpiece of the business calendar – and this year include a host of new categories to reflect the changing economic climate.

Alongside the business ‘Oscars’ night on June 10 at Telford’s International Centre, there will also be an accompanying conference and expo for the first time, held at the Mercure Telford Centre hotel on June 8.

The chamber said it was expecting the awards celebration to be its biggest and best ever, with hundreds of tickets already sold.

April 6 is the closing date for awards entries – which are free. All the details can be found at www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are established among the largest events of their kind in the country, making them a fabulous opportunity to showcase success,” added Mr Sheehan.

“We have added new categories which reflect the challenges Shropshire businesses have faced – and the awards are free to enter. All we need is 500 words about why your business deserves to make it onto the shortlist.”