easyJet launches new summer route from Birmingham as holiday demand surges

Lucky easyJet travellers Terri and William Powell, centre, from Rowley Regis

The UK’s largest airline, which runs flights from Birmingham Airport, said traditional summer holiday hotspots such as Spain and Portugal are proving popular with holidaymakers, while a demand in business travel is also returning.

It comes as the Government announced this week that all remaining Covid travel measures will be scrapped.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "The relaxation of all travel restrictions announced by the Government has been fantastic.

"Several weeks ago we saw demand surge and it continues to do so. I think people are making up for lost time and we are excited to see how the summer is looking.

"People seem keen to go to places such as Spain and Portugal this summer. For two or three years many people haven't been overseas and are desperate to see some sunshine.

"We are also seeing a return of business travel as people return to the offices. That is why destinations such as Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh are proving popular."

This week easyJet is celebrating carrying over three million passengers to and from Birmingham airport.

To mark the occasion the airline surprised two lucky travellers, Terri and William Powell from Rowley Regis, flying on Tuesday from Birmingham to Belfast, with a pair of easyJet return flights.

The airline has also announced that it will be launching a brand new, twice-weekly service to Faro in Portugal. Seats go on sale on from this Thursday. Flights will depart on Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the summer season between May 1 and October 26.

The new route comes following new summer services to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca which were launched last year and also set to take off for this first time this summer, as the airline continues to expand its leisure destination offering from Birmingham, to some of Europe’s best beach resorts.

The airline has seen sustained growth in recent months in Birmingham and its operations are now larger ever before. This summer, easyJet is set to operate nearly four times more seats from Birmingham than it did in summer 2019, serving more destinations and providing more choice for customers in the Midlands to enjoy a long-awaited summer holiday and reconnect with family and friends.

Ms Gayward added: “We are delighted to celebrate carrying over three million passengers and announce yet another new route from Birmingham. Over the past months we’ve continued growing our operations at Birmingham, serving more customers, and offering more connections to a greater range of destinations to ever before – which is especially exciting as we know that so many people have missed being able to holiday over the last two years.