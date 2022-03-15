UK-first partnership to deliver affordable energy to those most in need

Rebel Energy CEO Dan Bates with Richard Partington, MD of AceOn

Renewable technology expert AceOn, which is located in Telford, has struck an exclusive deal with challenger OFGEM-regulated energy supplier Rebel Energy to deliver lower bills for social and affordable housing tenants.

The partnership will see the companies offer local authorities and housing associations a green deal, which encourages investment in renewable power to meet carbon reduction targets, while lowering household bills and providing an additional revenue stream for the landlord.

Through the partnership, homes will be fitted with solar panels and battery storage systems to give tenants the means to generate, store and use their own clean electricity.

AceOn will provide and install the renewable technology, while Rebel Energy will provide smart meters and the operating and billing services to customers.

AceOn has been working with Rebel Energy on the innovative business model for 12 months and says it will make renewable energy generation and lower bills accessible to more households.

AceOn Energy managing director, Richard Partington, said: “Energy costs are rising rapidly and we are all feeling the pinch. But for some households, these price increases are completely unaffordable, and more people than ever will find themselves living in fuel poverty.

“Our partnership with Rebel provides people that are living in or on the cusp of fuel poverty with the means to generate and store their own clean electricity for years to come which is great news for tenants. But it also has lots of benefits for housing association and local authority landlords, who can take another step towards meeting their carbon reduction targets and earn money from the renewable energy generated too. Our model also helps to keep a lot more money within the local community and economy.”

AceOn has a strong track record for delivering renewable-based solutions for the public sector. The company is the Approved Partner for residential energy storage for the Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE Energy) and also the approved Sector Supplier for the National Housing Federation. Richard Partington has just been appointed Vice-Chair of Solar Energy UK’s national Local Authority Working Group.

Rebel Energy is the only clean energy company with a social mission to tackle fuel poverty. CEO Dan Bates said: “Our new partnership deal with AceOn is aligned to our vision of being an integrated energy company, making energy more affordable for everyone.

“The link up with AceOn allows us to create clean energy and distribute it to the public at a lower cost. There is much more work to do to transition to renewables completely, and not rely on fossil fuels, but we are now able to offer greener choices to those who will benefit from it the most.”

Richard added: “We recognise the potential to deliver social value in local communities through renewable technology, and it’s a big priority for us. We have previously worked in partnership with public sector organisations to do this, but we are really excited about the model we have developed with Rebel Energy as it takes our work to a new level, bringing benefits for tenants, social and affordable housing providers and the environment. It’s win, win, win.”