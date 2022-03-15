Telford firm holding open day as it creates 39 jobs

Telford-based Corbetts The Galvanizers is holding the event for prospective employees on Thursday.

At the open day there will be the opportunity for a 30-minute walk around the plant to see the steel galvanized at first-hand, meet the team, and ask questions about the 160-year-old company and its day-to-day work practices.

Whilst many firms are reeling from the effects of Covid-19, Brexit and high power costs, Corbetts need workers to fulfil demand created by a full order book.

The wide range of full-time jobs at the steel galvanizer’s Halesfield site include general operatives, welders, maintenance electricians and forklift truck operators.

New employees will benefit from signing up to the company’s Iron Duke Academy training programme.

For most of the posts people will have the prospect of being able to start work the very next day.

HR Manager Natalie Hughes said: “We are looking for workers to join our team on a long-term basis. The company’s success and bright future is enabling us to expand. I look forward to greeting anyone interested in joining Corbetts on Thursday."