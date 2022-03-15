Oswestry-based EAS expands into US market

Phil Lewis, MD at EAS

As part of this joint venture, Oswestry-based EAS will be supporting MDRN Tech’s clients throughout North America in devising and installing robotic software solutions to assist in increasing workplace productivity.

Phil Lewis, MD at EAS, said: “We have seen rapid growth in the UK since establishing the business in 2015, with demand for our RPA offering vastly increasing year-on-year.

“We are now excited by the opportunity to export our services to the US, working very closely with such an established and dynamic brand as MDRN Tech to deliver for their clients bespoke solutions which will make a significant difference to their business operations."

Michael Grabowski, chief executive of MDRN Tech, said: "We are proud to join forces with EAS – combining our leading-edge technology and cybersecurity capabilities with their unparalleled intelligent automation expertise.

"For US and international clients alike, this partnership will empower those businesses to gain substantial competitive advantage, boost productivity, and maximize ROI throughout each stage of their digital transformation journeys.”