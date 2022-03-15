Illustrator creates giant mural at Newport coffee shop

Hannah Williams

Illustrator Hannah Williams, who founded her visual communications business Scribble Inc, was asked to create the mural at Box of Goodness in Newport.

Hannah said: "The owners Amy and Dimitar specifically chose to have the wall illustrated to accomplish their community ethos and help start conversations between strangers – and really neighbours – who visit the coffee shop.

"After we’ve been locked away for so long, they wanted to celebrate us all getting back to a new normal.

"It’s a huge 15m wall space. It's my first mural of this size and also my first mural in Newport.

"I’ve loved creating it and it really feels like a nice thing for the community."

Hannah's work involves capturing information and key discussions at meetings and events through illustration.

Manchester School of Art alumni Hannah developed her illustrative notetaking system during lectures that also helped other students. During university, Hannah worked for a cyber security firm, aiding the communication of their complex and technical messages, in an engaging, simplified, and visual way.