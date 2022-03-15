Health and social care recruiter Cavalry Healthcare opens Shrewsbury office

Complex care nurse Abbie Cliffe, deputy manager Julie Thomas and business manager Ann Rose

The Shropshire launch is the seventh office opening for the Liverpool-based recruiter which was established in 2018 by entrepreneur and registered nurse, CEO Rory McDonnell.

Rory who trained as a palliative care nurse was working as an agency nurse in several hospices and said he had direct experience of the poor service offered to both clients and candidates of many suppliers. He wanted to translate his passion for quality driven care and his contacts in the region into a viable business that was centred on excellence.

Cavalry now supplies over 12,000 hours of nursing and care support to nursing homes, hospitals and the community, and employs over 500 health care professionals. It recently opened in Chester and Shrewsbury is its first foray into the central region.

In its first week of trading, Cavalry Shrewsbury has already started to support the local health care sector and offered employment to its first cohort of staff. It plans to scale up to register 20 healthcare professionals a month offering flexible working patterns, generous renumeration and an industry leading programme of free training and development.

Heading up the Shrewsbury office is industry veteran, Ann Rose.