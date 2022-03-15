150 jobs being created as care staff provider to open new Telford office

Fairway Homecare, a company that places carers into healthcare career opportunities, has announced that it’ll be opening its second office in Telford on March 23.

The new office is expected to create more than 150 new care jobs over the next 12 months, leading to more than 3,500 hours of care provided to the area.

The firm said this will make a huge difference to the chronic staffing issues and skills shortages the industry is currently facing.

Fairway Homecare and its training provider partner, Embark Learning Care Academy, already have a site in Sutton Coldfield.

The new office will replicate that of its sister, with staff there on the Embark Learning Care Academy side to train new carers for their qualifications. While usually this would cost applicants £2,000 per person, it’s completely free for the recruits and allows them to get all of their qualifications and into a job in just four weeks.

After the training, the staff on the Fairway Homecare side of the business will place these newly qualified carers into work, whether that’s domiciliary care or working in one of the many care homes in the West Midlands.

Operations Director, Alex O’Neill, said: “This is an exciting step in our company’s growth, it’s our first ‘new’ office and we’re thrilled with how it’s going so far, especially after the last two years of everything being impacted by Covid, we’re thrilled that we managed to make it through and come out even better, despite all of the challenges the care sector has faced.

“Our official opening date is on March 23, but we’ve already employed four new members to the team; one branch manager, two care consultants and one recruitment and compliance manager, who are getting started on reaching out to more care facilities in the area that we can help to provide staff for.

“We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year and it’s incredible how much we’ve grown as a business. The office in Sutton Coldfield is stable and running well, which meant that we could shift our focus slightly to introducing a new office to the area, employing local people and providing exciting new career opportunities to anyone that’s looking for a rewarding professional change.