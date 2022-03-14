Food shortage fears as Ukraine war sees cost of farming rise

Ukraine is a major global producer of fertilizer and grain, but farms are now being abandoned as war rages

The war in Ukraine has sparked dramatic rises in the cost of farming – prompting an urgent plea for Government action to bolster food security.

Farmers are facing soaring prices for fertiliser, diesel and animal feed as the conflict disrupts exports from the war zone and ramps up production costs.

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski and David Roberts, of G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants, have called for the UK to become more self-sufficient, rather than rely on imports from other countries.

Mr Kawczynski, who was criticised last week after calling demands for the UK to take-in more Ukrainian refugees “illiterate and immoral”, has written to Environment Secretary George Eustice to voice his concerns.

The Conservative MP said: "Ukraine are major exporters of wheat as are Russia. We are banned from buying from one and it is unlikely that we will import much from Ukraine as they will be unable to plant due to the war.

"Understandably as well, Ukraine will want to keep whatever they do manage to grow to feed their own population.

"With 66 million people to feed in this country, food security and production of our own crops is of paramount importance in ensuring that we have enough food to feed our population and livestock.

"As you know this is a concern nationally as well as being a concern for my own constituency."

Conservative Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski

The threat to crops from Ukraine and Russia – which usually account for 30 per cent of world wheat exports alongside other major commodity crops – has sent prices sky-rocketing for both consumer foods and livestock rations.

Mr Kawczynski and Mr Roberts said one of the ways the UK can become more self-sufficient is by boosting its production of ammonium nitrate.

Mr Kawczynski said: "Crop nutrients ammonium nitrate (AN) and urea contribute to UK production of around 15 million tonnes of wheat in the UK in every year, and AN is also critical in the production of wheat, barley, grass and oil seed rape.

"In the UK we have two AN producing plant, one in Ince which is closed and the other at Billingham which is not running at full capacity. A number of other plants in Europe have been closed for maintenance, and this week one of the largest AN plants in Germany has closed due to its inability to get gas.

"The price of AN has risen from £250 last June per tonne to £950 per tonne today. The result of the price rise due to product shortages, will be farmers not applying as much AN this growing season which will lead to a crop yield reduction. More importantly, next year will lead to a significant yield decrease, or not being planted at all which will cause a food shortage from November 2022 onwards.

"My belief is therefore that the Government needs without delay, to take into public ownership the two AN plants at Ince and Billingham that are owned by American company CF Industries. It’s then vital that these two AN nitrate plants are running at full capacity," Mr Kawczynski added.

Mr Roberts, who is also chairman of Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative Association, said: "In 2023 we will be heading for serious food shortages. We have got 66 million people in this country and we will not be able to feed them next year.

"The Government isn't being as active as it should be and the problem could be solved by taking those two ammonium nitrate plants under public ownership. The Government needs to take control of them and subsidise them for food security reasons."

Fears over the threat to UK food security have been echoed by Ronald Kers, chief executive of the 2 Sisters Food Group, who warned food inflation could rise to 15 per cent as war rages in Ukraine.

Mr Kers, who produces food at factories in Wolverhampton and West Bromwich, claims input costs in chicken production have risen by 50 per cent in the past 12 months and forecasts food inflation could rocket to 15 per cent by the middle of the year.

He added the Ukrainian agricultural crisis that was unfolding could have massive repercussions for the global commodity supply.