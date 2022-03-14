Avon Group acquires Telford-based manufacturer Acousta Products

Acousta Products operates from a 25,000 sq ft facility in Telford

Acousta Products is a manufacturer of acoustic foam and rubber products for a wide variety of industrial customers in the automotive, medical, air conditioning and packaging sectors.

Founded over 25 years ago, the company operates from a 25,000 sq ft facility where it operates an extensive array of specialist manufacturing plant and equipment producing precision cut, bespoke products for industrial sealing, insulation, acoustic and protection purposes.

Rob Hamilton, the son of the founder of Acousta, will stay on as general manager.

He said: “This represents a significant leap forward for Acousta and offers us the opportunity to continue to operate as an independent business whilst benefiting from being part of a larger group.

"It will give us greater scope for growth as part of a dynamic, fast-growing group of like-minded businesses operating in the same markets. We will continue to operate from our existing premises and retain all existing members of staff, so it really is a win-win situation.”

The purchase of Acousta Products is the third acquisition in less than two years by Bristol-based Avon Group.

Mark Rushin, group director of Avon Group, said: “After 40 years of consistent expansion, our group is continuing to pursue a strategy of growth in both market share and depth of product offering.