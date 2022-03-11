Cheapest Shropshire petrol stations as wholesale fuel prices slump

Petrol wholesale costs have fallen to 67.7p per litre, down from 75.8p per litre at the start of the week

The AA said latest trade figures show fuel wholesale costs have fallen since the start of the week.

Wholesale diesel costs have fallen from 89.8p per litre to 77.3p per litre over the same period.

This comes after oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said subsequent reductions in wholesale fuel costs: “offer the hope that pump prices may now level off and hopefully fall.

"Ironically, motorists rushing to fill up and beat pump price surges the weekend before last may have accelerated pump price rises, as stock turned over faster than normal and higher costs worked their way through to the pump sooner than normal.

"The squeeze on the finances of families with cars continues but the apocalyptic pump price predictions seem much less likely to happen."

Cheapest places to fill up

Brook Street Garage: unleaded - 151.9p, diesel - 163.9p

Morrisons Wellington: unleaded - 152.9p, diesel - 163.9p

Sainsburys Telford: unleaded - 154.9p, diesel - 165.9p

Morrisons Shrewsbury: unleaded - 156.7p, diesel - 160.7p

Morrisons Oswestry: unleaded - 156.9p, diesel - 164.9p

