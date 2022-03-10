Notification Settings

Home care company celebrates its long serving Shropshire staff

By David Tooley

A national care and support provider has rewarded 22 of its Shropshire staff for five, 10, 15 and 20-plus years of service.

The Radis awards in Shrewsbury
Radis held an event at its Shrewsbury branch in Longbow Close in February during a month of awards 38 ceremonies across England and Wales.

Deepesh Patel, co-founder and executive director of Radis said: “The Long Service Awards across England and Wales were held to celebrate all of the hard work our staff have provided for the vulnerable in our communities over the years."

“We’ve seen staff take boats through floods, walk for miles through snow, and throughout the pandemic, do whatever it takes to make sure that the vulnerable are taken care of. I am incredibly grateful and proud of all their work and dedication.”

The attendees enjoyed an afternoon of refreshments and cake, before being presented by senior management with a special gift, certificate and a badge.

Radis was established in 2001 as a home care provider, and today continues to support people with a range of needs.

The company is looking to expand its workforce with caring and compassionate individuals who are eager to support the vulnerable in communities across England and Wales.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

