Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

The campaign was relaunched in October 2020 in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of March 10):

– Torus, Engineering/Design, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

– Children's World, Nursery Assistant, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

– Bridge Cheese, Stock Control Warehouse, Telford, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

– RR Groundworks, Business Co-ordinator, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

– Honeybuns Day Nursery, Childcare Assistant, Telford, ASAP, email sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk

– Condover College, Business Administrator, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

Evergreen Design, Carpentry, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Europa Fastenings, Supply Chain Warehouse Operative, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

– TJ Vickers, Customer Service Representative, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

– Clenviro, Engineering Tech (Product Design), Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

– Salop Design, Engineering Technician, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

– Farm Friends, Childcare Assistant, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit www.ladderforshropshire.org/home

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

