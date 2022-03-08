Darwin Group raises significant capital investment from Kartesia

University Hospital Wales

Darwin, one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist offsite modular construction projects, said the funds will support the management team in delivering its ambitious organic growth plans, including significant further investment in the company’s manufacturing facilities, which is expected to deliver a significant number of new jobs for the local area.

Additional growth capital will further accelerate the implementation of management’s strategic plans, it added.

The firm has recently been successfully re-appointed to the NHS Shared Business Services Modular Building Framework and has secured a place on the Department of Education Schools Construction Framework. These complement other key framework partnerships including the NHS Commercial Solutions and the Crown Commercial Services.

Over the past 18 months Darwin has successfully delivered over 700 acute and critical care beds for the NHS as a turnkey main contractor. This included the record-breaking design and construction of a 10,000 sq m, three-storey building for University Hospital Wales, completed in just five months from initial client instruction.

Richard Pierce, CEO of Darwin Group, said: “Our team have put in a huge amount of effort to build this business and lay the platform for future growth.

"As a result, it was critical for us to find a partner like Kartesia, who share our ambition, enthusiasm and values and have the same level of excitement in our vision for the future. Their funding will allow us to invest heavily in the business, further increasing our capacity to deliver the industry-leading product and service NHS Trusts can expect from a Darwin solution.”

Guillermo Ferre, associate director at Kartesia, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Richard and his team as Darwin Group continues on its impressive growth trajectory and provides innovative solutions for its customers. Darwin’s track-record and market-leading position fits well within Kartesia’s strategy of backing well-performing, management owned businesses to support and invest in the next stages of their growth.”