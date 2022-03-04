Telford firm continues sponsorship of university racing team

Praga car

After a great year in 2021, which saw the team of student engineers win their class in the F3 Cup, Telford-based MyWorkwear is again supporting the next generation of motorsport professionals.

This year, however, will see the team joining the new Praga Cup, the Czech car manufacturer’s first one-make race series.

MyWorkwear will continue to sponsor the team alongside other diverse local companies including Highclear Investments, The Hadley Group, FBC Manby Bowdler, Tungaloy UK, Sercal NDT and its Aberdeen-based parent company, Oceanscan.

This investment in the future of engineering and motorsport will help students from a variety of courses including motorsport, automotive, mechatronics, aerospace, manufacturing, mechanical and chemical engineering become the industry professionals of tomorrow. UWR alumni can now be found working for the likes of Mercedes F1, Williams F1, Bentley, Aston Martin and the Morgan Motor Company.

Shane Kelly, UWR professional racing driver and team mentor, said: “We are delighted to be working with MyWorkwear again as a sponsor of the UWR team.

"This is going to be an exciting year with the Praga Cup giving our students greater exposure to more publicity, ensuring what they achieve is seen.

"Having a quality uniform provided for the students helps them to look and feel like a professional team, which is even more important with the increased media coverage from Praga and our involvement with the Morgan Motor Company this year."

The 2022 season commenced on March 2 with the unveiling of the UWR Praga cars’ livery, and the first races in the Praga Cup will be held at Silverstone on March 12-13.

The Morgan Challenge begins shortly afterwards on April 2-3 at Snetterton.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, added: “We are so pleased to announce that we will be supporting the UWR team for a fourth season as the team’s workwear sponsor.

"After such a successful season in 2021, we are looking forward to kitting out the new influx of students in their branded team kit and are excited to see what they can achieve in the Praga Cup.