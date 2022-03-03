Shropshire Lad beer could be saved despite demise of Wood's Brewery

Shropshire Lad is one of the best-known Wood's beers

Gary Walters, managing director of Ludlow Brewery, hasn't ruled out trying to save Shropshire Lad – the top-selling bitter of Wood's Brewery which confirmed it had ceased trading this week.

Since it started brewing real ales in 1980, the brewery, based in Wistanstow, Craven Arms, has become one of the best-known in Shropshire and the announcement has been met with disappointment and shock by the public.

Gary Walters, managing director of Ludlow Brewery, said: "I was surprised and very saddened to hear the news that Wood's, one of the region's oldest breweries, has closed this week. There was a great team at Wood's and I wish them all the best.

"Shropshire Lad is a quality real ale and it would be a shame if this iconic beer is lost. Unfortunately, we are not in the position to be able to add another permanent beer to our range at the moment, in terms of production and capacity.

Gary Walters, MD of Ludlow Brewery

"But if the beer isn't continued perhaps we could bring it back in the future; we will see what happens."

The brewery's closure was confirmed by a message on the company’s answering machine.

A sad-sounding message says that the company’s demise was “forced” on to it due to “unfavourable trading conditions”.

Posting on Facebook, the company said: "It is with deep sadness and regret that we are having to announce the closure of the brewery.

"We would like to thank everybody who supported us over this 42-year journey – especially our staff and customers – and wish you all good health – personally and business wise – in the future.

"The Plough Inn and The Royal Oak remain open and Wood's bottles can still be purchased at these pubs."