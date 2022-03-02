Parcel firm to create 'number of jobs' with new county site

An agreement has been secured for DHL to set up a new site in Telford

A deal has been secured for DHL to take on a site in Telford – and is now subject to a planning application.

The site would be at plot 11E at Hortonwood – near to another parcel firm UPS.

Trebor Developments said it has exchanged contracts on the 5.4 acre site with Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England to buy the land.

It has then secured an agreement to lease a development on the site to the logistics firm.

The DHL site will be around 55,000 sq ft plus extensive external areas.

A planning application has been submitted for the development and subject to consent, work on site will commence in Summer 2022.

Trebor Developments said the plans would create "a wide number of new jobs in Telford".

James Drew, Development Director, at Trebor said: “We are delighted to have concluded contracts with the Homes England and the Local Authority to purchase this well-located site, close to the development we completed in Hortonwood last year, which is now let to UPS.